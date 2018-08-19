Hundreds of AC/DC Fans Gather to Break World Record
More than 450 guitarists gathered at a festival in Sydney this past weekend to break a Guinness World Record for "Largest Electric Guitar Ensemble” by playing AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” in unison.
According to Reverb, the record is currently held by 368 Indian guitarists who played "Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door" together (in the style of Guns N' Roses’ hit version) in 2013.
In total, 457 would-be record breakers gathered at the Sydney Guitar Festival to play the AC/DC classic. You can see a video of their attempt below.
It can take up to six weeks for Guinness to verify the results of an attempt at a world record, so the Aussie six-stringers have not yet heard whether their “Highway to Hell” will best the Indian group’s “Heaven’s Door,” but they should be alerted in due time.
AC/DC have been causing a bit of a stir themselves recently, as various band members have been spotted in and around a Vancouver studio where the band has recorded its past three albums.
First drummer Phil Rudd and guitarist Stevie Young (who joined the band after his late uncle Malcolm, who was suffering from dementia, had to leave the group) were spotted together in the city. Then a photograph emerged of Rudd and singer Brian Johnson enjoying a moment of downtime outside the studio complex, followed by another shot of Young and his other uncle, Angus Young, smoking cigarettes at that same complex.
There's been no word yet from the band as to what it's working on at the studio.