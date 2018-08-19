Hundreds of AC/DC Fans Gather to Break World Record

More than 450 guitarists gathered at a festival in Sydney this past weekend to break a Guinness World Record for "Largest Electric Guitar Ensemble” by playing AC/DC ’s “Highway to Hell” in unison.

According to Reverb , the record is currently held by 368 Indian guitarists who played "Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door" together (in the style of Guns N' Roses ’ hit version) in 2013.

In total, 457 would-be record breakers gathered at the Sydney Guitar Festival to play the AC/DC classic. You can see a video of their attempt below.

It can take up to six weeks for Guinness to verify the results of an attempt at a world record, so the Aussie six-stringers have not yet heard whether their “Highway to Hell” will best the Indian group’s “Heaven’s Door,” but they should be alerted in due time.

AC/DC have been causing a bit of a stir themselves recently, as various band members have been spotted in and around a Vancouver studio where the band has recorded its past three albums.

First drummer Phil Rudd and guitarist Stevie Young (who joined the band after his late uncle Malcolm , who was suffering from dementia, had to leave the group) were spotted together in the city. Then a photograph emerged of Rudd and singer Brian Johnson enjoying a moment of downtime outside the studio complex, followed by another shot of Young and his other uncle, Angus Young , smoking cigarettes at that same complex.

There's been no word yet from the band as to what it's working on at the studio.