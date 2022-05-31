Utica New York Hosting 2nd Of 12 Riggie Wars Battles

Just when you thought Riggie Wars 2022 was over, think again. Get your stomachs ready for round 2 of 12, as the battle heads to the city of Utica New York.

315 Foodies and Rock Valley Brewing Company co-hosted the first event, which was one of the first ever cookoffs to specifically feature chicken riggies. Observers of the historic battle sampled food from 16 participants, as well as enjoying live music throughout. Through all the amazing samples, a gold medal winner was crowned. The first battle gave the gold to Cassidy's Diner of Richfield Springs. The competition was extremely close, with 1st and 2nd place being decided with less than 20 votes.

Round 2 of Riggie Wars will be held on Saturday June 18th between 2PM - 6PM at 16 Stone Brewpub in Utica at 1707 Oriskany Street West. For round 2, you can sample over 15 different kinds of riggies, enjoy live music, games, and more.

Join us on our quest to find the best chicken riggies in The 315. Sample over 15 different kinds of riggies from some of the area's best restaurants and wash it down with your favorite craft beer (or seltzer, wine, and mixed drink!) from 16 Stone Brewpub in Utica."

While you're not eating, you can toss some cornhole and jam out to live music from some of the area's favorites. A full lineup hasn't been announced yet.

You can enter to win here and get your tickets to attend here.

Speaking of riggies: here's just a few restaurants from A to Z that have riggies on their menu that are pretty freaking delicious:

