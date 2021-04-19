Top 9 Go To Places For The Absolute Tastiest Chicken Riggies
I have noticed everyone seems to have a very strong opinion on where the best Riggies can be found. I have a feeling your spot will be on the list.
Only in Your State posted up a list a few years back that names the top nine places to obtain some heavenly chicken Riggies. I will be completely upfront and honest with you. I have not had Riggies at any of these locations. I just moved to CNY 2 weeks ago and haven't done a lot of adventuring yet. But, all of these places have been mentioned to me in a very opinionated matter.
Now, I have come to the consensus that Bella Regina is the top of the heap when it comes to a comforting bowl of Chicken Riggies. The list from Only in Your State verifies that. Here is the list!
- Bella Regina in Utica
- Chesterfield's Tavolo in Utica
- Teddy's in Rome
- Babes at Harbor Point in Utica
- Venice Pizzaria in Yorkville
- 69 Steakhouse in Whitesboro
- Georgio's Village Cafe in New Hartford
- Pastabilities in Syracuse
- The Vigneto Restaurant in Rome
I have heard the most remarks about as noted above Bella Regina, but I also have heard amazing reviews on Teddys in Rome. I feel like those are the places I really need to make it a point to devour first. But it sounds like I won't be upset if I go to any of the 9 listed above. The question is, is this list accurate?
