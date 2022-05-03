Utica Man Accused Of Robbing Man At Gunpoint Inside Vehicle
A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint inside a vehicle.
Utica Police say 32-year-old Christopher Xuereb entered a vehicle on the 1000 block of Kossuth Avenue early Sunday morning and demanded money from the victim.
The victim told police Xuereb threatened him with a handgun and told him to empty his pockets.
Police say Xuereb took money from the victim’s hand, exited the vehicle and entered another vehicle and drove away from the scene.
The victim provided a description of the vehicle and officers located it on the Parkway near Clementian St.
The vehicle fled the scene and officers gave chase before ending the pursuit due to safety concerns.
About an hour later other officers located the vehicle on Mohawk St and again initiated a traffic stop.
This time the vehicle pulled over and officers learned it to be occupied by Xuereb and a male driver.
Both parties were detained, the driver due to having a suspended NYS license, and were transported to the Utica Police Department.
Police later found a handgun on the 1500 block of Clementian Street.
The handgun is being processed to determine any connection to the original crime.
Following the conclusion of the investigation, Xuereb was charged with:
- Robbery in the second degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree
The driver of the vehicle was issued three traffic tickets.