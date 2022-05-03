Parties Don’t Matter Here: Sitrin Asking for Your Vote
The provider of the first neuro care facility in Central New York is asking for help from the public.
The Sitrin Health Care Center in New Hartford has been selected as among the final 200 non-profits around the country that are potentially eligible for a grant from State Farm. The company will ultimately select one hundred companies in recognition of the insurance company's 100th anniversary.
The decision is ultimately a popularity contest. The non-profits with the most votes from the public will make it to the final 100, and each of those is slated to be given a $25,000 grant.
Sitrin says it will use the money to build a cabin on its sprawling rehabilitative campus, where patients and clients, many of whom are veterans with physical injuries sustained in conflicts, use tents to camp and convene with nature.
Votes for "The Cabin Community at Camp Sitrin" are, according to Sitrin, meant to "fulfill an unmet request made by many veterans who wish to enjoy even more of the amenities at Camp Sitrin while continuing to heal in a safe and serene environment."
Voters can cast up to ten votes per day. Votes can be cast by using the QR code below or by visiting: https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2042525.
Sitrin's Vice President of Foundation and Communications, Rosemary Benzo Bonacci, says, "We need as many votes as possible," as is asking members of the Central New York community to "ask your friends, family, pastor, rabbi, mailperson, veterinarian, and everyone else you know..." to vote for Sitrin.