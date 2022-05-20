A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly swinging a razor blade at NYS Parole officers.

Member of the Utica Police GIVE Unit were working along with members of New York State Parole on a proactive enforcement measure on Thursday night.

While patrolling on Varick Street, officers noticed a man on Parole Supervision.

As parole officers tried to speak to the man, he became violent and began to attempt to hit the officers.

Police say as they attempted to take him into custody, the man pulled a razor blade from his pocket and began to swing it at officers, ultimately slicing one of the parole officers in the hand.

The Parole officers then pepper sprayed the man which had little effect, and ultimately the officers drew their guns ordering the man to drop the razor blade

He dropped the razor and was taken to the ground, handcuffed and then transported to the Utica Police Department.

47-year-old Kenneth Blue was charged with the following.

Assault in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a weapon in the third degree

Harassment 2nd

NYS Parole Violation

The injured parole officer required medical treatment as a result of the laceration he suffered.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

