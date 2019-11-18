Utica College’s Veterans’ Tribute Concert Tonight

Utica College’s annual Veterans’ Tribute Concert is happening in Central New York with the Utica College Concert Band, UC Choir and UC String Ensemble.

These bands will perform for veterans and the community.on Monday, November 18th at 7PM in Strebel Auditorium, Strebel Student Center.

The string ensemble will perform in the Ellen Knower Clarke Lounge just outside the auditorium, beginning at 6:15. Directed by Jeremy Ukena, the ensemble will perform a variety of songs including My Country ‘Tis of Thee and When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again. The choir, directed by Lynne Ferrara, will perform the National Anthem and You Raise Me Up, along with a number of songs accompanied by the band.

According to the Rome Sentinel, the concert is free and open to everyone. All veterans attending will be recognized. Monetary donations and non-perishable food items will be collected and donated to the Feed Our Vets programs.