Utica College Freezes Tuition For 2020-21

Utica College will be freezing its tuition for the 2020-21 academic year.

The tuition freeze will apply to undergraduate students, as well as graduate, online and Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing students.

Students will pay the same rate as the previous academic year.

Jeffery Gates, Senior Vice President of Student Life and Enrollment Management, says many students and families face a great deal of financial uncertainty due to COVID-19.

Gates says they want to make sure students are able to come to Utica College for a first-class education.

Utica College was one of the first colleges in the nation to reset it undergraduate tuition rate in 2016.