One of her most recent projects was a downtown Utica renovation that brought a market and loft apartments to downtown.

A business owner, attorney, and philanthropist are among the titles carried by Enessa Carbone, who was honored this week as a New York State Woman of Distinction by Senator Joe Griffo.

That downtown project was revision of what was formerly known as the Rite Aid Building near the corner of Genesee and Bleecker streets, now called The Westwood - after the addition of an urban market, a sub shop, and several apartments above

In recognizing Carbone, Griffo highlighted her extensive involvement in the Mohawk Valley:

Most notably, Ms. Carbone and the Carbone family, in conjunction with Upstate Cerebral Palsy, brought the Promise Room to Utica. The ABA therapy program offers life-altering treatment to young children with autism.... She has also been a YWCA Salute to Outstanding Women honoree, and received the Accent on Excellence Program and “40 Under 40” awards for her significant contributions to her workplace and the leadership she has demonstrated in Oneida and Herkimer counties.

Carbone has also served on several community and non-profit boards, the release noted.

Recent recipients of the annual award in Griffo's 47th Senate District include Eve Van de Wal, Phyllis Ellis, and Kelly Parsons.

