The Utica School Board has placed an employee on administrative leave and named an acting School Superintendent pending an investigation, at a special board meeting Tuesday night.

While the district referred to the person being placed on leave as simply an "employee" - it seems probable that the person in question is Superintendent Bruce Karam. WIBX reached out to Utica School Board President Joseph Hobika, who said he could not comment.

The Board met in executive session and reportedly discussed an employee and a possible investigation. When the board returned to the public session, a motion was made by board member James Paul to place the specific "employee" who was discussed in executive session, on paid administrative leave, pending an independent investigation. The resolution passed 4-2, with members Bob Cardillo and Dave Testa voting no. Board member Dawes was not present.

Superintendent Karam sat in his seat on the board as the members cast their voice vote. The board then voted in favor of Resolution #4 by the same 4-2 margin, to appoint Brian Nolan as acting Superintendent. Cardillo and Testa voiced their "no" vote.

Upon adjournment of the special meeting, the handful of people attending erupted in applause.

This is an active story. Check back for additional details.

