Utica and Rome Both Land on List of Top 10 Best Food Cities

It's not really news to those of who live here, but our food is pretty good.

A NYUpstate.com piece titled 12 Best Food Cities in Upstate New York included two Mohawk Valley locales, Utica and Rome, among its top 10. The rankings from writer Chuck D'Imperio are based on his own personal feelings, gathered from his travels to restaurants and eateries across the Empire State. Rome was #9 and Utica was #4. Here's why:

Utica favorites like Tomato pie, Utica Greens, and Utica Hats receive special mentions in the article. Utica, which ranks #4 overall on the list, rates high marks due to this:

a multitude of ethnic tastes within the city limits. Large waves of immigrants started coming here in the 1990s, and in fact one out of four Utica residents today is a refugee."

Rome, which ranked #9 in this article, gets credit for turkey joints and for one specific entree, according to D'Imperio:

Chicken Riggies. Although this dish is now served far beyond Utica/Rome and the Mohawk Valley, some of the best examples of it are in this city."

Some of the Mohawk Valley restaurants recognized by name include Teddy's, O'Scugnizzo's, and Florentine Bakery. Here's the full lineup of towns and their ranks: