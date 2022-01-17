Do Professional Football Players Take Viagra to Stay Warm?

How do you know when a football game is a blowout? On Saturday night, it was when the announcers started talking about Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and how he could keep his feet warm by using...Viagra. Okay, let's backtrack a little.

When it gets cold, NFL players are known to put Vaseline on their arms and that helps block the wind. Some players drink hot chocolate or sip hot broth before and during the game. They also dress in layers and use hand warmers wherever possible but what about their feet?

If you watched or were at Highmark Stadium, then you know it was bitterly cold with temperatures below zero. Ian Eagle and Charles Davis were calling the game and they mentioned that Allen's feet freeze when it gets cold out.

Davis remarked that a former player had an idea for the Buffalo quarterback. Bart Scott is a former NFL linebacker and he said that a lot of players back in his playing days would take Viagra to keep warm. Scott also mentioned that when the weather is really cold, V would open up blood vessels and build circulation.

I think Ian Eagle was a little nervous about the conversation but you need to fill the time when the game is over early. No comment has been made by Josh Allen and I don't know if he took any over Scott's advice or the little blue pill.

Viagra's Response To Keeping Feet Warm Comment

By the way, a representative from Viagra commented that the medicine should only be used for its intended purpose. Besides, it could be quite a surprise for Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse.

