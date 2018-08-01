Federal food safety inspectors are urging consumers to check their refrigerators for packaged salads and wraps that may be contaminated with cyclospora parasites,

The beef, pork, and poultry, salads and wraps were distributed by Caito Foods of Indianapolis and these products are sold by Walgreens, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Ralphs supermarkets, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. All of the items had "best by" dates of July 18 to 23 the agency said.

The warning stems from a recall of chopped romaine lettuce supplied to Caito from Fresh Express, a Salinas produce grower. In a recording on its consumer hotline, Fresh Express said the lettuce, now past its expiration date was sold only to food service companies, not directly to retail outlets.

Infection with the parasite can cause severe and frequent bouts of diarrhea, cramps, bloating, nausea, fever, and loss of appetite and weight, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The parasites are specific to humans but tend to spread through poorly processed sewage that may find its way into irrigation sources.

[ syracuse]