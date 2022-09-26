The Bills lost a tough game to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in front of a massive gang of Bills Backers, many from Upstate NY, who literally took over the city ahead of the game.

I've never been to South Beach before, but I imagine it looks much different than it did over the weekend before thousands of Buffalo Bills fans convened in Miami ahead of the big game between the Dolphins and Bills.

Perhaps I'm stuck in the 80s, but when I think of South Beach, I imagine neon lights and pastel colors, kind of like something out of Miami Vice.

But there were no pastels here - just a sea of red, white, and blue as Bills Mafia from Upstate New York invaded South Beach for a division clash with the Miami Dolphins.

And I've always heard that Bills fans "travel well" but judging by the looks of things in Miami over the weekend, that may the understatement of the year.

Photo: Bills Fans Facebook Bills Fans Invade South Beach - Photo Buffalo Bills IG Screengrab

The Bills would ultimately lose a heartbreaker to the Dolphins 21-19, in a game they could have easily won.

It's one loss, let's not overreact here.

Miscues, injuries, heat exhaustion, and some rather uninspired play contributed to the loss, but this team will bounce back. They always do. And judging by the way Bills Mafia travels, it wouldn't surprise anyone to see 10 times this amount in Glendale Arizona this February for the Super Bowl.

Check out the video posted by the Buffalo Shows showing their wild fans getting down before Sunday's tough loss to their division rival, the Miami Dolphins.

