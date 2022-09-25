10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.

Take a daytrip, heck even on your drive to and from work, you will pass by things that you don't give much thought to. Why aren't you asking yourself, why is the Statue of Liberty in Schenectady? Why is there a giant head on display in Catskill? Here are 10 roadside attractions and oddities that I have found while day tripping around New York State. Have you been to any of these?

Get our free mobile app

We all know the tourist attractions that New York has to offer and they are all great. Saratoga Race Track, Niagara Falls and the Baseball Hall of Fame to name a few. Today however I want to focus on the road less traveled.

From From Catskill to Cooperstown, Schenectady to Santa Clause, there are so many cool things tucked away on our state roads, scenic countryside and in our cities. Scroll through the pictures below to see the World's Oldest, World's Biggest, America's Smallest and much more. For example, do you know who this is?

Lainie Rae Lainie Rae loading...

I will tell you who this is, why the Statue of Liberty is in Schenectady, why Santa Clause lives in Valatie and more. Check this out.

10 of New York's Roadside Attractions and Oddities Have you spotted these roadside attractions and oddities around New York State?

13 Weird Roadside Attractions You Can Visit in New York You never know what you'll see alongside the roads in New York.