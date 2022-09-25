This New York Town Ranks Among Best Places In U.S. to See Fall Foliage!
The Fall foliage season is about to increase the amount of distracted driving around the Capital Region. As of today you might see a tree or two around the neighborhood but we are still a couple of weeks away from colors really starting to pop around New York State.
Where are the best places to see Fall foliage in 2022. Do we need a daytrip to Vermont, Massachusetts or Connecticut? Nope! Turns out we have one of the best places in the United States to see Fall foliage right here in New York State.
Rocket Homes scoured the country from coat to coast to find the best cities to view fall foliage. In my opinion New York State could secure all of the spots on the list but this city in particular was found to be the maple frosting on top of the cider donut of leaf-peeping destinations.
The result of the best cities in the country was designated by region. In the Midwest it's Bloomington, Indiana, on the West Coast, Ogden, Utah and Charleston, West Virginia in the South. What about the northeast?
Here are the Top 3 Leaf-Peeping Cities in the Northeast:
- #1 - State College, Pennsylvania - Home to Penn State University, smack-dab in the middle of Pennsylvania. The BEST place to see the leaves, in the Northeast, this Fall.
- #2 - Norwich, Connecticut - Located on the Connecticut shoreline and known as the 'Rose of New England', this New England town gets the nod as the second best place to watch the changing of the leaves in the Northeast.
- #3 - Kingston, New York - Tucked into Ulster County with the Catskill Mountains surrounding this Hudson Valley city, of course it made the top 3.
My leaf-peeping suggestion this year is to take in as much Fall fun as possible. Before you know it we will be talking about the top locations for snow fall.