This New York Town Ranks Among Best Places In U.S. to See Fall Foliage!

The Fall foliage season is about to increase the amount of distracted driving around the Capital Region. As of today you might see a tree or two around the neighborhood but we are still a couple of weeks away from colors really starting to pop around New York State.

Where are the best places to see Fall foliage in 2022. Do we need a daytrip to Vermont, Massachusetts or Connecticut? Nope! Turns out we have one of the best places in the United States to see Fall foliage right here in New York State.

Get our free mobile app

Rocket Homes scoured the country from coat to coast to find the best cities to view fall foliage. In my opinion New York State could secure all of the spots on the list but this city in particular was found to be the maple frosting on top of the cider donut of leaf-peeping destinations.

The result of the best cities in the country was designated by region. In the Midwest it's Bloomington, Indiana, on the West Coast, Ogden, Utah and Charleston, West Virginia in the South. What about the northeast?

Photo by Layne Lawson on Unsplash Photo by Layne Lawson on Unsplash loading...

Here are the Top 3 Leaf-Peeping Cities in the Northeast:

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

#1 - State College, Pennsylvania - Home to Penn State University, smack-dab in the middle of Pennsylvania. The BEST place to see the leaves, in the Northeast, this Fall.

Photo by Juliette Dickens on Unsplash Photo by Juliette Dickens on Unsplash loading...

#2 - Norwich, Connecticut - Located on the Connecticut shoreline and known as the 'Rose of New England', this New England town gets the nod as the second best place to watch the changing of the leaves in the Northeast.

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash loading...

#3 - Kingston, New York - Tucked into Ulster County with the Catskill Mountains surrounding this Hudson Valley city, of course it made the top 3.

My leaf-peeping suggestion this year is to take in as much Fall fun as possible. Before you know it we will be talking about the top locations for snow fall.

New York Fall Foliage Map 2022 Timing is everything if you want to do some leaf peeping. This is what you can expect in New York State and the entire Northeast for Fall 2022.

Ride the Rails of New York See New York from Cooperstown to the Adirondacks from a whole different perspective on Rail Bikes!