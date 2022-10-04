Massive Cheese Recall Issued Across New York

There has been another recall in New York that could affect millions of people.

According to the United State Food and Drug Administration Department, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria.

The recalled cheese products have best-buy dates through December 14, 2022, and were sold in-store between August 1 and September 28, 2022.

The cheese was sold at several retailers across New York State and including Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, and Whole Foods.

According to the FDA press release, the cheese could also have been repackaged into smaller containers by retailers and sold with different labeling and product information.

So far six cases have been reported and five people have been hospitalized after consuming the tainted cheese. None of the people who were sickened by the cheese were in New York.

Here is what you need to do if you think you have tainted cheese.

Do not eat recalled cheese. Throw it away. Then you should clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cheese.

Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

If you ingested some of the cheese you should contact your healthcare provider. Some symptoms include headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle ache.

You can also take back the tainted product to where you purchased it for a full refund.

