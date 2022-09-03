Unwritten Gameday Rules You Need To Know For Buffalo Bills Fans

Football season is almost here. If this is your first time being invited to go to a game (either at a house or the stadium) here are some rules you should follow.

How many times have you gone to a game and someone completely ruins the experience for you? Whether they get too drunk, or they just can't follow social cues, it happens every time.

This list is meant to help avoid all that.

You'll notice they're different lists too. There's one list for people who are going to watch the game on a TV in someone else's house. Then there's another one for people who are actually going to the game. If you're going to the stadium, the rules are going to be different than if you're going to watch it at someone's house. Regardless, they're all things you should be aware of.

Most of these seem to be common sense things that anyone who is throwing a party should know. But you'd be surprised how many people don't throw parties often and forget about things like stocking the fridge the night before, or ordering your food so that it has enough time to get there before the third quarter.

There are a couple of things that Buffalonians take seriously. Football, food, drinking, and tailgating are all on the list. You don't want to be the person who disrespects any of those things.

So here are a few things to keep in mind next time you're invited to join a tailgate or a house party for the game:

Gameday Rules For Buffalo Bills Fans That Watch From Home

Gameday Rules For Buffalo Bills Fans Who Are Going To The Game