United Airlines Stops Service At Important New York State Airport

United Airlines has pulled its service from a major airport in New York State. The airline has met with the Federal Aviation Administration about its issues with servicing the airport. United Airlines came in third on The Points Guy's list of best airlines in the United States. But, even though it's highly ranked, doesn't mean that it is always successful.

As of October 29, 2022, United Airlines has temporarily stopped its service at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. According to the New York Times, United said,

Given our current, too-small-to-be-competitive schedule out of J.F.K. — coupled with the start of the winter season, where more airlines will operate their slots as they resume J.F.K. flying — United has made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend service at J.F.K.

United only recently restarted its flights out of JFK last year. It had stopped service at the airport five years prior. United does have a hub at Newark Liberty International Airport, so flights that might depart from or have a layover at JFK may be rerouted through Newark.

If You Forget Your I.D. Can You Still Fly Out Of New York State Airports?

The holiday travel season has begun. You might be booking your trip to see family for Thanksgiving or spending Christmas on a beach somewhere warm (Oh, how I envy you). But what happens if you forget your identification and you're at the airport already, trying to make it through the hour-long security line? Or what if you lost your I.D. a few days before your trip and you can't get a replacement in time? Is your trip a total loss? It might not be as bad as you think...

Can You Get Through TSA Without Your ID In New York State?

Before we get to the answer, you will soon need to make sure you have a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, or passport if you want to fly in the United States. If you only have your New York-issued license or identification card, you should be OK for holiday travel this year. However, the deadline for getting a REAL ID is quickly approaching. You will need to have your REAL ID by May 3, 2023. REAL IDs will be required for domestic flights, to enter federal buildings and military bases.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government 'set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.' The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. ~ Department of Homeland Security

You can compare the features of each of the IDs here, so you can choose which is right for your needs.

If you forget your I.D. or lose it before your flight, you may still be able to pass through security.

In the event you arrive at the airport without proper ID, because it is lost or at home, you may still be allowed to fly. By providing additional information, TSA has other ways to confirm your identity, like using publicly available databases, so you can reach your flight.

However, if for whatever reason, TSA can't verify your identity using other methods, you will not be allowed through the screening checkpoint, meaning you won't be able to board your flight.