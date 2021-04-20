Thousands of New York residents got something in the mail on Friday that they were not looking forward to. It was a letter from the New York State Department of Labor, along with a bill, stating that they were overpaid in unemployment benefits. Those thousands of New Yorkers are now required to pay.

According to CBS6 in Albany, Jennifer Gorney got a notice that she owes the NYSDOL $1,200 in over payments. It took Gorney three months to actually get her unemployment during the economic shutdown back when the pandemic first hit because she could not get through to the NYSDOL to finalize her claim.

"Back when that happened, she says she and others got a random $600 payment, back then she thought that money was deposited to hold her over until her claim got processed. Now, Gorney says she learned that was actually part of the overpayment she is now being charged for, and as you can imagine, she is not happy with the NYSDOL. Especially because she is already back to work, and paid taxes on the unemployment dollars."

Gorney is not the only one in that position. Many have received the letter who are in the same boat, and are trying to figure out what they need to do. Unfortunately, many can't get ahold of the NYSDOL due to phone lines being flooded with New Yorkers who all have the same questions and want answers.

CBS6 says regarding overpayments, the NYSDOL says it notified people, who the agency says “through no fault of their own, may have been overpaid through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).”

Those who got this letter have the option to file an appeal or a waiver that must be filed within 30 days of the date on the paper letter they will receive in the mail.

The NYSDOL says, if New Yorkers file a waiver, benefits won't be reduced, if at all, until there has been a review and determination made. They also say individuals should not call the NYSDOL about the overpayments, but they should follow the instructions in the letter.

