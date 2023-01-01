Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany

If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!



If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!

Yes, the calm in the house was nice but it was most amazing watching them turn into master builders in an instant. And if your kids love LEGOs just like mine, get ready for the ultimate LEGO fan event right here in the Capital Region.

Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience To Visit In April

Finishing Touches Are Applied To The Brick Lego Expo 2015 Getty Images loading...

In the New Year, you can take that love for LEGOS one step further in Albany when the Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience comes to the Washington Avenue Armory. The event website says it will feature various LEGO attractions from amazing LEGO artists, along with a building zone, a world landmarks display, the opportunity to purchase LEGOS, and so much more!

This Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience from Brick Universe will set up shop in Albany for 2 days the weekend of Saturday, April 15th and Sunday, April 16th. Therer are several sessions scheduled throughout the weekend and tickets are available for $16.45 each here. Kids 3 and under get in for free with a paid adult.

And if you buy any LEGOS at the evnt , just remember to clean them up off the floor after building those sets at home to avoid any late night barefoot LEGO mishaps!

