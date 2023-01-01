Woman Legally Changes Name to Wednesday Adams Following Divorce

Following a divorce, many people will often revert back to their original last name. However, one woman took things a bit further by legally changing her first name as well following her split from her husband. Her new legal name? Wednesday Adams.

Born Charlotte Adams, the 31-year-old U.K. woman decided to complete reinvent herself and change her first name to Wednesday after discovering that her husband of 10 years had been cheating on her.

While Adams initially planned to simply revert back to her maiden name during the divorce, she decided to change her first name, too. The legal name change, which cost roughly $54, took effect on December 7 — which happened to be a Wednesday.

"I thought, 'Why not change the whole thing?' I've been through so much in my life. Charlotte cried so many tears, but as Wednesday says, 'Crying is weakness.' New me, new start, and to come back stronger. That's what I need," Adams told Newsweek.

A fan of The Addams Family since childhood, the woman always admired Wednesday Addams because of her rebel persona. "She's cool, she's strong, she's very independent, she's completely amazing," Adams explained.

Ironically, her mother originally wanted to name her Wednesday, but the woman's grandmother nixed the idea, saying she would "get bullied."

When she was born on July 2, 1991, Adams' family decided to name her Charlotte instead — "a very typical, everyday name."

"I've always been a bit different and believed in not following the crowd. So Wednesday is a better fit," Adams shared, explaining the name change has given her a fresh start and allowed her to shed her past trauma and relationships.

Wednesday Adams isn't the only big Wednesday Addams fan.

Since premiering on Nov. 23, Netflix's new Tim Burton-produced series Wednesday has become the streaming service's third most-watched English language series ever.