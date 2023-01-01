Dew You Know? Classic 1980s Soda Commercial was Filmed on Lake George!
How many classic 1980s TV commercials do you remember?
We all remember Wendy's "Where's the Beef?"
How about Pepsi's "The Choice of a New Generation," or Miller Lite's "Tastes Great!...Less Filling!"
Decades have passed - and there are far too many to recall - but if you remember anything about TV commercials in the 80s and 90s, the biggest ones in the game were beer, soft drinks, and fast food ads.
That brings us to a long-lost TV commercial that might be too vintage for many of us to remember, and that includes me. But I'm glad I found it and learned a little bit of the history behind the Mt. Dew ad filmed on Lake George.
Long before Mt. Dew rolled out different marketing strategies, logos, and flavors like "Code Red", "LiveWire", "Voltage", and "Baja Blast" there was the original Mt. Dew, owned by Pepsi-Cola, and the marketing focus was on a "young, outdoorsy generation."
According to Upstate NY Clothing brand I Wear Local, it was the summer of 1980 when Lake George locals were asked to be a part of a Mountain Dew commercial to be filmed on Lake George. Lake George-area residents were "hired as drivers and with the help of Chic's Marina, they took the crew, actors, and equipment to Harbor Islands in Huletts Landing."
The ad is fantastic, and despite the grainy video, there's no shortage of everything we loved about the 80s.
Tight shorts, Farrah Fawcett hair, an REO Speedwagon-sounding song, along with some good old-fashioned high fructose corn syrup, caffeine, and of course, natural flavors.
And the fact that it was filmed here in Upstate NY makes it all the more special - Dew enjoy!