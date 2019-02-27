UFO Announce ‘Last Orders’ Farewell Tour

UFO will be making one last trip across the U.S. in recognition of their 50th anniversary. The group announced 10 shows taking place in the fall with more dates to be revealed in the future.

The trek begins at the Grove in Anaheim, Calif., on Oct. 10 and concludes at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn., on Nov. 2. Armored Saint will open the first two nights, with Blue Oyster Cult co-headlining the Staten Island and Jim Thorpe, Pa., shows. You can see complete tour dates below.

News of a final tour has circulated for some time. Last year, frontman Phil Mogg, the lone constant member of UFO, said on Facebook he was retiring after the conclusion of this tour. A press release later confirmed this.

“This decision has been a long time coming, I’ve considered stepping down at the end of UFO’s previous tours in 2016,” the singer said. “I don’t want to call this a farewell tour as I hate that word, but next year’s gigs will represent my final tap-dancing appearances with the band."

He noted that 2019 marks UFO’s 50th anniversary, "so the timing feels right. There will be a final tour of the U.K. and we will also play some shows in selected other cities that the band has a strong connection with. But outside of the U.K. this won’t be a long tour. Being out on the road isn’t always tremendously luxurious and although the playing is as great as it ever was, the stuff that surrounds it becomes very tiresome. I always told myself that when I reached that stage I would step down, and that’s what I’m going to do. This is the right time for me to quit.”

Mogg concluded that "maybe the best word to use is ‘bittersweet.' But my time has arrived to be leaving UFO. And all that remains is to make sure that we have a great tour.”

UFO 'Last Orders' U.S. 2019 Tour

Oct. 10 -- Anaheim, CA @ The Grove

Oct. 11 -- Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Oct. 24 -- Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

Oct. 25 -- St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Oct. 26 -- St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Oct. 27 -- Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel

Oct. 30 -- New York, NY @ Sony Hall

Oct. 31 -- Staten Island, NY @ St George Theater

Nov. 1 -- Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

Nov. 2 -- Uncasville, CT @ Wolf's Den @ Mohegan Sun