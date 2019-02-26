How You Could Be the Next Buffalo Bills Mascot
Great news, Buffalo Bills football fans: the NFL team is searching for a special person to be its next mascot. That's right, Billy Buffalo needs a human. Here's the word from the Buffalo Bills' official Twitter feed:
The team is looking for enthusiasm and knowledge of the Buffalo Bills, so here are a few tips and facts to impress the judges:
- Billy Buffalo is an 8-foot tall bison and wears jersey #BB.
- Buffalo has retired three jersey numbers: Quarterback Jim Kelly's #12, Running Back Thurman Thomas' #34, and Defensive End Bruce Smith's #78
- The Bills chose their team nickname as a reference to famous frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody, and was picked over other options, including Bullets and Nickels
- "The Rockpile" is the nickname for the old Buffalo War Memorial Stadium where the Bills originally played
- Their new stadium in Orchard Park was known as "The Ralph," in honor of longtime owner Ralph Wilson Jr. That stadium is now known as New Era Field
- The Buffalo cheerleading squad was known as The Jills, but no longer exists