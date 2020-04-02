Two Women Arrested Following Incident At Cicero Store

State Police arrested two women who allegedly coughed in the face of two employees at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Cicero and claimed they had the coronavirus.

28-year old Lenaysia Myles of Syracuse and 23-year old Imani Huggins of Cicero are both charged with harassment.

Myles was also charged with menacing and unlawful possession of noxious material.

Troopers say Myles sprayed the two employees with pepper spray after the employees went outside to get a license plate number.