Two Utica Men Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Quaheim Holland

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol announced two major arrests Tuesday afternoon. The two suspects were taken into custody and arraigned virtually for the January murder of 20-year-old Quaheim Holland.

Holland was found deceased in a vehicle on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 behind a barn on Westmoreland Road. Deputies say he was found dead from apparent gun shot wounds. Finally, after working on the case for nearly a year, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office believes they have their men.

Maciol announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Jalil Pacheco of Utica and 20-year-old Isaiah Moore of Utica were both arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree. Maciol says with assistance from the Utica Police Department, their investigation led them to the discovery of these two individuals as primary suspects. The Sheriff's Office was also assisted by the New York State Police. After that lengthy investigation, Maciol says the case was presented to a Grand Jury by the Oneida County District Attorney's Office.

Maciol says once the Grand Jury indictment was handed down, The Oneida County Sheriff’s Warrant’s Unit was able to locate Pacheco in the City of Syracuse on Monday, December 28th, 2020. Based on the arrest warrant, Moore turned himself in without incident to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 29th, 2020. The two were arraigned by Judge Robert Bauer virtually from the Oneida County Correctional Facility. They are both being held without bail at Oneida County Jail and their next court proceeding is scheduled for Monday, February 8th, 2021.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted with this investigation by Utica Police, New York State Police, the U.S. Marshal's, and Syracuse Police.