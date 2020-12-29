Ted Nugent Says He Will Not Get COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘F–k You!’

We've seen quite a divide in beliefs throughout the year over the COVID-19 virus, and the newly-approved vaccine has only furthered that divide. Among those who say they will not be getting the vaccine is, unsurprisingly, outspoken rocker Ted Nugent.

In a video he posted on Facebook on Dec. 25, he shared how he felt about the idea of the vaccine. "We don't earmark a safety net during a scamming pandemic. It's not a real pandemic, and that's not a real vaccine. I'm sorry. I ain't taking no vaccine," he declared.

"You come at me with a needle, and I will be in fear of my life, and you know what I'll do if you come at me with a needle. 'Hi, I'm from the government. This needle is good for you.' Fuck you!"

Watch the full video below.

The Pfizer-BioNTech was the fist vaccine to receive emergency approval from the FDA to prevent COVID-19 earlier this month, with Moderna receiving the green light the following week.