Incredible Photos Show The Power Of Mother Nature With Flooding In Morris New York
Heavy rains the last few weeks in Central New York have taken their toll. These photos from Morris New York show the power of Mother Nature and rain in full.
The recent rain has caused massive flooding in the western part of Otsego County. According to allotsego.com, Main Street in Morris looked like a disaster zone.
Morris FD officials said nearly every business was damaged by flooding, with water reaching as a high as a foot at a certain point and rain fall accumulating to three and half inches in less than an hour.
Firefighters were emptying water from businesses one by one. Firefighters said that bridges connecting to Gilbertsville were “completely wiped out” and that Gilbertsville was impossible to reach.
The damage was so extensive officials hoped Gov. Andrew Cuomo would declare an emergency, so they can make of use of money from FEMA.
It’s Been Raining Cats and Dogs for 2 Weeks. When Will It Stop?
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley region has seen an abnormal amount of rainfall over the last 2-weeks. According to WIBX, in the last 14-days, parts of the Mohawk Valley have gotten upwards of 10 inches of rain. Putting that into perspective, on average an inch of rain equals just a little more than a foot of snow. Think about those snow totals for a moment. By the way, the average rainfall for the Mohawk Valley is .29 inches for the month of July.
The constant rain and occasional downpours have wreaked havoc on flood prone areas like Whitesboro, which has faced evacuations and flooded homes and businesses over the last 2 weeks.
