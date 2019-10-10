Two Colorado Police Officers Not Charged for Fatal Mall Shooting

Two Colorado police officers are not facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting that left a suspect dead.

The Denver Post reports that the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office announced Monday that the officers were justified in killing Kenneth Sisneros Feb. 28.

The suspect shot at the officers 4 times in the mall parking lot after shoplifting, the officers returned fire.

The suspect that was killed and one other person tried to steal approximately $2,000 worth of stuff.

Police say each officer fired 12 rounds and 10 rounds struck Sisneros.