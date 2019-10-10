The Hocus Pocus Drinking Game

It still boggles my mind that people haven't seen Hocus Pocus before.

The 1993 Disney classic is playing a record of 27 times this October during the "31 Days of Halloween" on FreeForm. There's a full list of dates and air times for Hocus Pocus if you're interested on FreeForm's website.

With that being said, I'm taking part in the Hocus Pocus Challenge, where I watch the cult classic every day in the month of October.

So far so good, I've watched every single night and I have zero regrets.

One of our listeners has just upped the ante for me though. They found that Delish and Cosmopolitan have teamed up and created a Hocus Pocus Drinking Game.

Some of the rules are :

Take a Drink When...

A Spell is cast.

The Black Flame Candle is referenced

Any of the Witches say "Children," 'BoooOOoOK" or "yabos"

Finish Your Drink When...

They sing "I Put a Spell on You"

Max is made fun of for being a virgin

Take a Shot When...

You know a line before it's said

Thackery Binx dies

I would most definltey not make it out alive if I had to take a shot for knowing the lines. I could recite this movie front to back.

You can find the full list over at Delish and play along with Jess and the Hocus Pocus Challenge all month long.

