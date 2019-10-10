Last Chance to Register to Vote in New York

Time is winding down to register for this year's election, and if you want a say on Election Day, you have to get all registered to vote in New York.

The registration window closes tomorrow, October 11, at 5 p.m. and it can be done completely online in less than five minutes through the Department of Motor Vehicles. You must have a NYS driver license, permit or non-driver ID card, a zip code currently on record with the DMV, and a social security number in order to register online.

If you don't want to register online, you have a couple other options. You can register in-person at your county board of elections or at a NYS Agency-Based voter registration center. You can also download the forms from the DMV's website and mail them in, but they must be postmarked by October 11 and received by October 16.

Find all the details on how to register and if you're eligible to register here.