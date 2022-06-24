Two-Car Crash in Farmington Kills One, Injures Three Others

The investigation is continuing into a fatal accident that took place on Thursday morning.

The New York State Police says that troopers were called for a report of a serious accident at the intersection of County Route 41 (Shortsville Road) and Payne Road in the Ontario County town of Farmington at approximately 10:26am on June 23, 2022.

County Route 41 (Shortsville Road) and Payne Road in Farmington, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured September 2012) via Google Maps (June 2022) County Route 41 (Shortsville Road) and Payne Road in Farmington, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured September 2012) via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

In a written release the NYSP says, "Investigators believe a southbound van drove through a stop sign and into the path of a westbound F-350 towing a dump trailer."

A total of four people were involved in the crash. Three were occupants of the F-350. They were brought to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of what the NYSP describes as "apparent minor injuries."

The fourth person was the operator and sole occupant of the van. That person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver's name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Witnesses, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation, are asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

