Thrill-seekers may be at a loss for how to get their hearts pumping and hair standing up when everything is closed. Thankfully, a number of haunted spots across America are offering virtual tours of their spooky facilities. So wait until it's dark, turn off all the lights in your house, and prepare to be absolutely terrified.

Timeout.com compiled a list of these haunted places, from Oregon to Philadelphia, offering virtual experiences.

1. Winchester Mystery House - San Jose, California

The Winchester Mystery House is a historic building that was formerly the private residence of Sarah Lockwood Pardee Winchester. She moved to California from Connecticut by herself and bought what was then an 8-room farmhouse. She began construction on the farmhouse in 1886 and, according to the house's website, never seemed to cease until Winchester died in 1922. The mansion now has over 24,000 square feet, 160 rooms, 13 bathrooms, 6 kitchens, and 47 stairways and fireplaces. Even after Winchester's death, there seemed to be a lot of mysteries left inside the home, like why she started the construction in the first place.

Virtual tours of the Winchester Mystery House are now available through their website and cost $5.99 to rent for 72 hours and $13.99 to buy.

2. Pittock Mansion - Portland, Oregon

The Pittock Mansion served as a home for Henry Pittock and Georgiana Burton and their family after they individually came to Portland on the Oregon Trail. They only lived in the home for four years before they died, but family members continued to live there into the 1950s. Although the mansion was damaged by a storm in 1962, Portland residents rallied together to keep the mansion open and it reopened as a museum two years later. Timeout.com claims that visitors have seen apparitions of Henry and Georgiana together and they are rumored to be friendly ghosts.

Virtual tours of the Pittock Mansion are available for free through the museum's website.

3. Eastern State Penitentiary - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Eastern State Penitentiary used to be the world's most famous and expensive prison in the world, but now it stands empty and crumbling. The penitentiary's website says the prison was "designed to inspire penitence, or true regret, in the hearts of prisoners." It was home to some of the most notorious criminals of its time, including "Slick Willie" Sutton and Al Capone.

Virtual tours of Eastern State are free through the penitentiary's website. You can even take another virtual tour from 1998 to see what's changed over the years.

4. Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast - Fall River, Massachusetts

The floral wallpaper may look inviting, but according to Timeout.com, a young woman named Lizzie Borden was accused of murdering her father and stepmother in this Massachusetts bed and breakfast in 1892. She was never found guilty, but the rumor lives on.

You can get a look inside the bed and breakfast here for free.

Think you're brave enough to take a look around? Take a virtual tour if you dare, and when everything opens back up, make it a goal to experience the horror and mystery in person.