Nope, It’s Not COVID. It’s Just That Time Of The Month.

A middle school student was told to quarantine for two weeks after saying she felt tired, but it wasn't COVID. She was going through the worstttt part of the month.

Fox 4 reports that the girl wasn't showing any symptoms other than being fatigued and even told the school nurse that she had just started her cycle.

That didn't matter, she was told that she would either have to quarantine until October 23, or provide proof that she did not have COVID.

After a trip to her doctor, she was cleared to return to school. Obviously schools are being cautious, but are we going to start hearing more stories like this. I suppose that most schools are going the "better to be safe than sorry" route, which makes sense, but this all seems like a huge headache for everyone involved.