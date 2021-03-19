Trump’s 757 Parked At New York Airport – Take A Look Inside
If I had enough money to afford my own airplane I would never be home. I'd be jet setting around the world to see what I could see. Hawaii for a beach day! Paris for a date night with my girl! Why not? I own a plane! Former President Donald Trump may have different thoughts on this.
According to CNN, Trump's personal Boeing 757 currently sits idle on an airport ramp in Orange County, New York. One engine is missing parts. The other is shrink-wrapped in plastic. The cost to fix and get it flyable could reach well into the high six-figures, a price-tag Trump doesn't appear to be dealing with right now.
Mahogany cabinets with gold trim
Photo - YouTube
One of 2 bedroom's on the 757. I'm told this is where the "magic" happens
Photo - YouTube
Screening Room with that sweet 57 inch TV
Photo - YouTube
Here is some of what makes this a $100 Million plane
Photo - YouTube
I wonder if Mr. Trump ever watches someone like Doctor Fauci boarding the plane and thinks "I hope he's not sitting next to me".
Photo - YouTube
How long will Mr. Trump's plane be parked in Orange County? Only the Donald knows but now that he is between jobs maybe he is saving up for the repairs.
