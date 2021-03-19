Trump’s 757 Parked At New York Airport – Take A Look Inside

If I had enough money to afford my own airplane I would never be home. I'd be jet setting around the world to see what I could see. Hawaii for a beach day! Paris for a date night with my girl! Why not? I own a plane! Former President Donald Trump may have different thoughts on this.

According to CNN, Trump's personal Boeing 757 currently sits idle on an airport ramp in Orange County, New York. One engine is missing parts. The other is shrink-wrapped in plastic. The cost to fix and get it flyable could reach well into the high six-figures, a price-tag Trump doesn't appear to be dealing with right now.

Photo/CNN - President Trump's plane sits in Orange County, NY

On second thought, if I had enough money to own a plane I think I would sell it! 6 figures just for repairs? I thought the suspension on my car was expensive! Flight records accessed by CNN show the 757 hasn't been flown at all since Inauguration Day, when Trump's use of Air Force One ended.

Let's take a look inside of Trump's huge plane courtesy of Quest TV . How big is this jet? Well, it was built to accommodate 228 passengers which is 3 times the size of the average private jet. This one features a media room, 2 bedrooms, shower, screening room with a 57 inch TV and a seating area with 18 executive class seats. There is also a gourmet kitchen. I wonder if they serve those little bags of peanuts?

Executive Class seating featuring gold seatbelts

Photo/Youtube

Mahogany cabinets with gold trim



Photo - YouTube

One of 2 bedroom's on the 757. I'm told this is where the "magic" happens

Photo - YouTube

Screening Room with that sweet 57 inch TV



Photo - YouTube

Here is some of what makes this a $100 Million plane



Photo - YouTube

I wonder if Mr. Trump ever watches someone like Doctor Fauci boarding the plane and thinks "I hope he's not sitting next to me".



Photo - YouTube

How long will Mr. Trump's plane be parked in Orange County? Only the Donald knows but now that he is between jobs maybe he is saving up for the repairs.

