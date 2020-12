Dennis O'Hare starred as 'The Grinch' in the NBC produced musical, and there were a few stand out moments that were pretty weird. There was a fart joke, a Trump impression, and the Grinch had some pretty off-putting sexual energy.

Source: <a href="https://ew.com/tv/nbc-dr-seuss-the-grinch-musical-craziest-moments/">Entertainment Weekly</a>