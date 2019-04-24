Troopers Investigate Fatal Accident On The Thruway

State Police say one person was killed and another was seriously injured when they were struck by a tractor-trailer on the Thruway between exits 34 and 34A in the Town of Sullivan.

It happened just after 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Troopers say 24-year old Grace Wilson and 21-year old James Bowen of Syracuse were standing in the middle of the road outside of a vehicle when they were hit.

Both were taken to University Hospital in Syracuse where Wilson was pronounced deceased and Bowen is in critical condition.

The operator of the tractor trailer and a passenger who remained in the vehicle were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.