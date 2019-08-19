A trooper and New York state DOT worker helped drivers stranded in Utica after heavy storms flooded the the North-South Arterial.

Trooper Joseph Lomonico was on routine patrol Saturday, August 17, when he noticed traffic stopped just north of the Noyes Street intersection on Route 12. The north lanes on the arterial were flooded to the top of the concrete barrier. 9 vehicles were left stranded, 3 completely submerged.

Photo provided by NYS Police

Trooper Lomonico waded through the water to check on the drivers before helping rescuing two of the five. Trooper Lomonico and NYSDOT worker Kevin Kalk then assisted the other three out of their vehicles by the Court Street exit ramp.

This is the second time storms have flooded the arterial and officials are left wondering how to fix the problem. July 1, 2017 massive flooding turned the arterial into a swimming pool near the Court Street exit.