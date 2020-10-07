Trick or Treating Cancelled in One New York Village

No tricks. Kids won't be going door to door, collecting candy on Halloween in one New York village.

Ellenville Police Department in Ulster County has announced the cancellation of trick or treating. The Village Board of Trustees approved Chief of Police Philip Mattracion's recommendation to cancel Halloween for the health and safety of children. "This was not an easy decision," the Chief shared in an announcement on Facebook. "The large crowds that walk in masses on Halloween, along with going from house to house to obtain candy by either having it handed to the person, or worse yet by reaching in and grabbing the candy out of the bowl places both the person and child close to one another, and makes it impossible to guarantee that the virus is not transmitted to one, or all of the places that people visit based upon the evidence that we currently have on COVID 19."

Mattracion understands the decision won't be a popular one but says "I do not make recommendations for popularity purposes. I make my recommendations based upon what is in the best interest of keeping the residents of this community safe and healthy."

Despite rumors, Governor Cuomo announced in mid September he wouldn't ban trick or treating this year. “I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood." But that doesn't mean local officials won't cancel festivities.

Luckily, infection rates are lower in central New York than hot spots in the city and Hudson Valley and plans are moving ahead for trick or treating on Halloween.

Little Falls Mayor Mark Blask announced trick or treating will be held Saturday, October 31st from 5:00-7:00.

In Poland, trick or treating will be held 5-7pm in the village.

In Gloversville and Johnstown trick or treating is set for 6-8 on Halloween night.

Lowe's in Utica in Rome will have drive-thru curbside trick or treating October 22nd and October 29th. You need to reserve a spot starting October 10th.