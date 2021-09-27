Trevor Noah Returns To Syracuse New York For More Laughter And Fun In 2022

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has expanded his “Back To Abnormal” tour, and added another stop to Syracuse for 2022.

The show will take place on Saturday January 222nd at 7:30PM at the Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse. The comedian will also perform February 19th at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has received numerous Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series.

Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia,” which launched in November 2018 on Netflix. Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” which has received the Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10AM through Ticketmaster. Here's a look at all the tour dates:

BACK TO ABNORMAL 2021 TOUR DATES: *Not a Live Nation Date Friday, October 1, 2021 – Loveland, CO – Budweiser Events Center Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena Friday, October 8, 2021 – Estero, FL– Hertz Arena* Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center* Friday, October 15, 2021 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Friday, October 22, 2021 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live* Friday, November 5, 2021 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Friday, November 19, 2021 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Chicago, IL – United Center Friday, November 26, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Saturday, November 27, 2021 – Portland, OR – Moda Center Sunday, November 28, 2021 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center Friday, December 3, 2021 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum Friday, December 10, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Saturday, December 11, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

BACK TO ABNORMAL 2022 TOUR DATES: *Not a Live Nation Date | ^New Date Friday, January 14, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^ Saturday, January 15, 2022 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena^ Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center^ Friday, January 21, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^ Saturday, January 22, 2022 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial^ Friday, February 4, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^* Saturday, February 5, 2022 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena^ Friday, February 11, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena^ Saturday, February 12, 2022 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center^ Friday, February 18, 2022 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena^ Saturday, February 19, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center^ Sunday, February 20, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse^ Friday, February 25, 2022 – Ridgefield, WA – Ilani Casino Saturday, February 26, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena^* Friday, March 25, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^ Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center^ Friday, April 1, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena^ Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^ Friday, April 22, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena^ Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Casino^* Sunday, April 24, 2022 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^ Friday, April 29, 2022 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse* Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center* Friday, May 6, 2022 – Reykjavik, Iceland – Laugardalshöll* Saturday, May 7, 2022 – Dublin, IE – The 3Arena* Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Geneva, Switzerland – SEG Geneva Arena* Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion* Friday, May 20, 2022 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National* Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome* Sunday, May 22, 2022 – Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum* Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena* Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena* Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle Frankfurt* Friday, June 17, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome* Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place* Friday, June 24, 2022 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Grand Theater Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Grand Theater Friday, July 8, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater at Wynn Saturday, July 9, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – Encore Theater at Wynn Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre Friday, September 23, 2022 – Ottawa, ON – TD Place Arena Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre^* Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Will you be going to the show? Let us know on our station app.

