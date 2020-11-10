Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes Will Air On WKTV Through Xmas

We are all still mourning the loss of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, who passed away over the weekend. We will be able to watch his final episodes on the show through Christmas on WKTV here in the Utica-Rome area.

Trebek passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 80 years old. Trebek continued his role of game show host up until October 29th, just 10 days ahead of his passing. When Trebek revealed his diagnosis to the public on the air in 2019, he was adamant that his illness would not prevent him from working on the show.

Jeopardy! films its shows in so far in advance, there’s still unaired episodes with Trebek behind the podium. NBC reports that the show will air Trebek's final 35 episodes through Christmas Day because "that's what he wanted." His final appearance on the show will actually be landing on Christmas Day.

Although Trebek had suggested a few potential replacements, WKTV reports that a new host hasn't been announced just yet.

Another frequently rumored replacement is Ken Jennings, the winningest and perhaps the most famous Jeopardy contestant of all time. The show hired Jennings in the fall as a consulting producer and brand ambassador, but it stopped short of naming him as Trebek's replacement."

Alex is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. You can watch Jeopardy locally on WKTV at 7:30PM.