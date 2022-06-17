Treat Dad For Father’s Day At These 10 Amazing Capital Region Steakhouses

Looking to make some Father's Day plans that your old man will really appreciate? Take him out for a grade-A steak dinner.

As a dad, I can tell you there are 3 things that are at top of my Father's Day wish list. At the top of the list is some quality time with the family - it is an absolute must. On the other side of the wish spectrum is the complete opposite: a little peace and quiet away from the kiddos is also a must for the perfect Father's Day.

Now, my number 3 item on the list combines that great family qualtiy time with my favorite pass time - EATING!

My third Father's Day must-have is of course a great meal! And I think most Capital Region dads would agree that nothing would beat a great meal out with the family at one of our spectacular local steakhouses.

If there is one thing we dads love more than grilling steaks, it is having someone else do the work for us! Heck, I would even pay for that Father's Day meal it if means the perfect night with my family enjoying a perfectly cooked New York Strip!

These are the 10 local steakhouses that we would be thrilled to eat at to celebrate Father's Day with those we love.