Travel Agent Accused Of Never Booking Vacations For Multiple Families & Pocketing Their Money

A travel agent in California is facing 47 felony counts after she took people's money, didn't book their vacations, and never gave them a refund.

<iframe src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10443993" width="476" height="267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

Source: <a href="https://abc7news.com/house-of-aloha-hawaii-bay-area-travel-booker-facing-felony-charges-susan-tenedora-wong/10443586/">ABC 7</a>