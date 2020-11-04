COVID Shudders Another Central New York Night Spot

We've seen it far too many times since the whole COVID thing started. A restaurant, bar, or venue succumbing to the financial impact of the pandemic.

Nicole's of Camden is the latest casualty of the virus. The location on State Route 13 in Camden opened in 2014 and served as a sports bar and restaurant. However, their biggest function was hosting weddings, banquets, holiday parties, and other events typically featuring 50 guests or more.

They closed March 16 under the state guidelines, and owners, Anne Hawkes and Ed Arcuri say when Governor Cuomo allowed venues to reopen at just 50% capacity at the end of May, it just wasn't enough. Without the ability to host large events in their 14-thousand square foot facility, it wasn't financially feasible to keep the bar and restaurant open.

Famed for their burgers, wings, and open-mic nights, Nicole's was also well known for their wedding décor, floral arrangements, and antiques; all of which are now for sale. The facility also had rooms available, which means TVs, beds, dressers, and other furniture will be for sale too. You can get more info on purchasing items at Nicole's of Camden's Face Book page.