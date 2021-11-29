Toto Announce 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Toto will hit the road for a stretch of U.S. tour dates in early 2022.

The newly announced concerts will be part of the group’s Dogz of Oz world tour, kicking off Feb. 25 in Las Vegas. Initial dates stretch through March 19 and include stops in Atlantic City, Detroit and Kansas City. Further shows are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

See the newly announced list of tour stops below.

With the unveiling of their U.S. concerts, 2022 is shaping up to be quite a busy year for Toto. The group -- whose current lineup is fronted by guitarist Steve Lukather and vocalist Joseph Williams -- also have a separate string of dates opening for Journey in April and May. From there, Toto will head overseas for a run of European shows throughout the summer.

Earlier this year, Lukather and Williams released their own solo efforts, with each musician mixing covers and original tunes into their respective albums. Those releases were soon followed by With a Little Help From My Friends, a Toto concert event recorded during a pay-per-view livestream performance in November 2020.

The group’s classic song “Africa” also recently reached an impressive milestone, surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.

Toto, Dogz of Oz 2022 U.S. Tour

Feb. 25 - Las Vegas @ Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Feb. 26 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Feb. 28 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre

March 2 - Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

March 3 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center - Selena Auditorium

March 6 - Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre

March 7 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

March 9 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

March 10 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

March 12 - Atlantic City @ Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall

March 14 - Munhall, Pa. @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 15 - Detroit @ MotorCity Casino Hotel – Sound Board

March 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre