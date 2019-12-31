Top 11 Stories of 2019 in Central New York
It's been quite a year! Central New York has seen historic flooding and devastating fires. Businesses came and went. The largest water park opened. Hundreds of dogs were rescued after a shelter was shut down. And a farmer went viral for his 'Git Up.'
We've compiled the biggest stories of the year that you loved the most. Just click on the title to take another look.
- 1
Hero Pulls Drivers From Flood in His Underwear
Remember Captain Underpants. Michael Venettozzi pulled three drivers out of flood waters in his underwear.
- 2
Home Floats Down Flooded West Canada Creek
Halloween brought massive flooding to CNY. It was so bad a camp was seen floating down West Canada Creek.
- 3
Beyond Deplorable Conditions inside Dog Rescue Warehouse Brings Mayor to Tears
A dog rescue on Broad Street in Utica came under fire after video surfaced of more than 100 dogs living in inhumane conditions.
- 4
Largest Indoor Water Park Open in New York
The largest indoor water park in New York opened with with waterslides, adventures and an indoor beach at the Kartrite Resort in the Catskills.
- 5
CNY Mom & Son Diagnosed With Cancer 9 Months Apart
A central New York mother and son were diagnosed with cancer 9 months apart.
- 6
One Mother's Tragedy is Another Mother's Miracle as Dying Son Gives Gift of Life
One mother's tragedy became another mother's miracle, as a dying son gave the gift of life to a daughter who prayed for a miracle for more than a year.
- 7
Hippo's Billiards Beyond Repair After Flood, Won't Re-Open
After 30 years in business the Conte family had enough. The doors to Hippo's Billiards on Commercial Drive in Yorkville didn't re-open after the Halloween flood.
- 8
Git Up! CNY Farmer's Dance Moves Go Viral
Ladies, if you're looking for a farmer with dance moves, there's one in central New York. His 'Git Up' went viral.
- 9
Buffalo Head Restaurant Re-Opens
The iconic Buffalo Head Restaurant finally re-opened in Forestport in time for the holidays.
- 10
Devastating Fire at Peterson's Pet Shop in Rome
Peterson's Pet Shop , a family run business in Rome for decades, went up in flames, killing several animals inside.
- 11
Deer Jumps Through Car
Most Central New York drivers have experienced the close encounter of the deer kind. But few have had one jump THROUGH their car.