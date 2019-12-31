Top 5 Random Events You Forgot Happened In The 2010s

As we close out 2019, we are also closing out the teen decade of the 2000s and here are 5 events you probably forgot happened this decade.

1. What Color is this Dress? Plenty of people argued on the color of the dress back in 2015

2. The Ice Bucket Challenge...It was 2014 that millions of people dumped cold water on their heads for a good cause.

3. The Total Solar Eclipse of 2017...how many people dawned special glasses to see the Solar Eclipse for real.

4. The Royal Wedding...Prince Harry married American Meghan Markel in May of 2018

5. The Apple Ipad was introduced to the world. It was January 14th, 2010 that Steve Jobs showed the world the first-ever Ipad!