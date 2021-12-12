10 Photos Every Tom Brady Hater Will Love

The Buffalo Bills will look to get back into the win column this Sunday against a very familiar face.

Coming off a tough 14-10 loss at home to New England, The Buffalo Bills travel south to face the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of course, the Bills mafia are very familiar with Tom Brady as he leads the New England Patriots for over 20 years. In those years, New England had Buffalo's number and Tom lead the Patriots to several Super Bowl Champions.

All the success has led to a lot of hate to build between Bills fans and Tom Brady. During his career with New England, Brady went 32-3 as the starter against the Bills from 2001-2019. During that time the 32 wins against the Bills is an NFL record.

Brady also had some of his biggest games against the Bills including a monster 56-10 victory in 2007 when Brady completed 31 of 39 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns. He tossed four TD passes to Randy Moss in the first half of that game.

Tom Brady has been playing well this season as well. Currently, he leads the NFL with 3,771 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes.

The Bills are not expected to get beat like that on Sunday, in fact, they are only 3.5 point underdogs which means that the bettors in Vegas think this will be a pretty even game.

Of course, this game will mean more for the Bills to win than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bills are currently in the thick of the AFC wildcard race at 7-5 while Tampa Bay is in 1st place of the NFC South with a 9-3 record.

So for all the Tom Brady haters out there, check out these 10 amazing photos of Tom getting sacked, and let hope that this happens a lot on Sunday.

