32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State

There are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches to check out in Central New York. We are pretty lucky when it comes to all things fall.

Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Here's a look at 32 unique ones to schedule a fall visit too in alphabetical order:

Binghamton NY Pumpkin Farm

Binghamton NY Pumpkin Farm is located at 381 Pierce Creek Road in Binghamton. You can find their hours on Facebook.

Brightwater Farms

Brightwaters Farms has locations in Bay Shore, Masonville, and Utica. You can find the one closet to you on their website.

Cicero "Pumkin" Patch

Cicero Pumkin Patch is located at 7169 Island Road in Cicero. They are home to the best children’s hayride in Central New York:

Hermit Hayride– The driver will take you on a small adventure into the woods where you will visit Boot Hill, Candy Lane, Eye World, an old, creepy graveyard, and a frightful ghost crossing. Don’t be afraid of the old Hermitville School. The teacher is pretty nice, unless you forget your homework! The ride wouldn’t be complete without a visit from the old man of the woods himself, Mr. Hermit! Just a little advise to all of the riders, HOLD ON TO YOUR SHOES!… It’s always a family fun time."

Critz Farms and Critz Farms Brewing & Cider Co.

Critz Farms and Critz Farms Brewing & Cider Co. is located at 3232 Rippleton Road in Cazenovia.

Cullen Pumpkin Farm

Cullen Pumpkin Farm is located at 587 Cullen Road in Richfield Springs. During the season they are open from 10AM - 6PM.

Donnelly Farm Stand

Donnelly Farm Stand is located at 709 East River Road in Walton. They sell Pumpkins, Winter Squash, Gourds, Corn Stalks.

Open seven days a week 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. from mid September - November 1st."

Ellms Family Farm

Ellms Family Farm is located at 448 Charlton road in Ballston Spa. This October they are hosting a Pumpkin Glow and Light Show Drive Thru Experience.

Elmer Creek Farm

Elmer Creek Farm is located at 33257 County Route 163 in Carthage.

Engelke Farms

Engelke Farms is located at 463 Garfield Road in Troy.

Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is located at 1316 County Highway 26 in Fly Creek.

Granger's Christmas Tree Farm

Granger's Christmas Tree Farm is located at 380 Tubbs Road in Mexico, New York.

Hanehan Family Pumpkins Saratoga

Hanehan Family Pumpkins Saratoga is located at 223 County Route 67 Saratoga Springs.

Highland Pumpkin Farm

Highland Pumpkin Farm is located at 653 Co Hwy 25 in Richfield Springs.

Jackson's Pumpkin Farm

Jackson's Pumpkin Farm is located at 6425 NY-17C in Endicott.

Lilyea Farms

Lilyea Farms is located at 320 Pre-Emption Road in Penn Yan.

Meadeville Farm Pumpkin Patch

Meadeville Farm Pumpkin Patch is located at 1911 Auburn Rd (Rts 5 & 20) coming into Seneca Falls at the big red barn.

Our Farm

Our Farm is located at 1590 Peth road in Manlius.

Penny's Country Farm

Penny's Country Farm is located at 1540 Gray Road in Union Springs.

Pick-a-Pumpkin Pumpkin Patch

Pick-a-Pumpkin Pumpkin Patch is located at 2716 Creek Road in Esperance.

Pick'n Patch & Corn Maze

Pick'n Patch & Corn Maze is located at 2205 NY-5 in Stanley.

Plumpton Farms

Plumpton Farms is located at 3990 Coye Road in Jamesville.

Poppleridge Pumpkin Patch

Poppleridge Pumpkin Patch is located at 3300 County Route 22 in Bradford.

Pumpkin Junction

Pumpkin Junction is located at 2188 Graffenburg Road in Sauquoit.

Savicki's Farm Market

Savicki's Farm Market is located at 3295 State Route 12 in Clinton.

Scruff and Pups

Scruff and Pups is located at 3769 Route 20 in Richfield Springs.

Smithome Farms

Smithome Farms is located at 2844 NY-352 in Elmira.

Stoughton Farm

Stoughton Farm is located at 10898 NY-38 in Newark Valley.

Swartz Dairy and Produce

Swartz Dairy and Produce is located at 1532 Eleanor Drive in Castleton.

The Pumpkin Hollow

The Pumpkin Hollow is located at 3735 W Seneca Turnpike in Syracuse.

The Pumpkin Stand

The Pumpkin Stand is located at 7844 NY-414 in Ovid.

Tim's Pumpkin Patch

Tim's Pumpkin Patch is located at 2901 Rose Hill Rd in Marietta.

Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm

Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm is located at 1175 Hillsboro Rd in Camden.